DEALTALK-Wave of Brazil hotel mergers brews as middle class grows

By Marcela Ayres
SAO PAULO Oct 8 Mergers and acquisitions in
Brazil's thriving hotel industry are increasing ahead of
soccer's World Cup and the Olympics, as smaller players struggle
to survive and leisure travel surges among the nation's thriving
middle class.
Local and foreign hotel and resort chains view consolidation
as a means to cut costs and improve processes across the sector,
as well as garner partners with know-how. That said, industry
players agree on one point: that room for smaller players is
rapidly decreasing.
Brazil's hotel market is underpenetrated, with few global
chains operating throughout the country, Latin America's largest
and most populous. Currently, outdated family-run hotels are
spread throughout the country - most of them with limited
ability to grow beyond where they are headquartered, according
to Richard Cathart, an analyst with Espírito Santo Investment
Bank.
Local private hotel operators plan to spend 7 billion reais
($3 billion) on expansion through 2015, according to industry
group FOHB. The planned spending reflects the industry's
resilience in the face of a slowdown in household consumption
and high expectations for Brazil's hosting of the 2014 World Cup
and the 2016 Olympics, industry leaders said.
BHG Brazil Hospitality Group SA, Brazil's No. 3
hotel chain, raised about 355 million reais ($160 million) in a
March share offering, of which 80 percent will be used to buy
rivals. Portugal's Grupo Pestana is selling a hotel in Rio de
Janeiro to raise capital, while Hemisfério Sul Investimentos and
WTorre Hoteis Holdings are tapping their cash holdings to grow
in mid-sized cities.
"Our investment case is that consolidation and
professionalization will drive the sector going forward," BHG
Chief Executive Eduardo Bartolomeu said in an interview.
"Clients will want good service and a brand in which they can
trust."
HEALTHY PACE
Fresh capital should help BHG, Brazil's only listed hotel
company, to outdo rivals regardless of Brazil's three years of
sub-par economic and consumption growth, as about 70 percent of
revenue at BHG comes from business travelers. The company wants
to increase the number of available suites by 50 percent at the
end of 2015 from the current 8,539.
Pestana's Rio de Janeiro hotel sale will help the company
raise funds to grow elsewhere in the country and in other
countries, said Pedro Reimão, Pestana's Brazil country head. The
company wants to include in the transaction an option to
repurchase the facilities, Reimão added.
Other players are looking to outsourcing and partnerships to
grow. In the case of HotelPar, the chain developed two
low-income brands and outsourced management of its hotels to
Wyndham Hotels to focus on expansion. WTorre and
Hemisfério Sul launched a joint venture to expand in hotels
where guests are unwilling to pay more than $100 a night for a
room.
The venture is unlikely to raise funds in the capital
markets for its expansion plans, said Maximo Pinheiro Lima, a
founding partner at private equity firm Hemisfério. "In the long
run, I manage to keep an above-market quality standard because
I depend on my own brand," he added.
A key element of Brazil's hotel sector expansion is the
increase in domestic demand for travel and hotels, rather than
the rise in the number of foreign visitors to the country.
Arrivals at Brazil's airports increased by a compound average
rate of about 11 percent between 2007 and 2012, with domestic
arrivals showing 14 percent growth.
According to data by real estate consultancy firm Jones Lang
LaSalle, the number of hotels rated above two-stars with online
booking services is expected to rise more than 70 percent over
the next decade. By the end of last year, Brazil had 313,833
hotel rooms registered, according by tourism ministry data.