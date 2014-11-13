BRIEF-Lem Holding says H1 sales up 3.6 pct to CHF 131.5 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 4
ZURICH, May 4 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 8,914 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Nov 13 Lem Holding SA :
* Says H1 sales increased by 3.6 pct to 131.5 million Swiss francs; at constant exchange rates sales increased by 7.2 pct
* H1 net profit for the period was 21.5 million Swiss francs, a decrease of 12.4 pct (24.5 million Swiss francs)
* H1 EBIT decreased by 2.1 pct to 29.6 million Swiss francs; the H1 EBIT margin reached 22.5 pct (23.8 pct)
* H1 bookings amounted to 126.6 million Swiss francs, increasing by 1.9 pct (124.3 million Swiss francs)
* Says Q2 sales reached 66.5 million Swiss francs, an increase of 2.2 pct (65.0 million Swiss francs)
* Q2 net profit for the period increased by 0.4 pct to 10.8 million Swiss francs (10.7 million Swiss francs)
* For full financial year 2014/15 management expect sales of 250 to 260 million Swiss francs compared with 245.6 million Swiss francs in financial year 2013/14
* Says full-year EBIT margin is expected to remain above 20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 4 Novartis is exercising its option with Conatus Pharmaceuticals for an exclusive license for the global development and commercialization of emricasan for treating liver disease NASH, the Swiss drugmaker said.
