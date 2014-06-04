BRIEF-LEM Holding reports sale increase for Q4 and fy 2013/2014

June 4 Lem Holding SA :
* Q4 and year-end results for financial year 2013/2014
* FY sales reached SFR 245.6 million, an increase of 4.5pct
(SFR 235.0 million)
* Says management expects a modest pick-up in Europe and North
America, while
performance in China should remain robust
* Q4 sales reached SFR 61.1 million, an increase of 6.1pct (SFR
57.6 million)
* Says Q4 EBIT increased by 14.3pct to SFR 13.6 million (SFR
11.9 million)
* Says Q4 EBIT margin was at 22.2pct
* FY net profit reached SFR 45.6 million, an increase of
40.9pct compared to
the previous year
* Q4 net profit increased by 45.3pct to SFR 12.5 million (SFR
8.6 million)
* Says orders received increased by 6.9pct to SFR 246.4 million
in financial year
2013/14
* In financial year 2013/14, gross margin improved from 41.9 to
47.0pct
* Proposes FY 2013/2014 payment of an ordinary dividend of SFR
40 per share
