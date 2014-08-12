BRIEF-Lem Holding says Q1 sales of CHF 65.0 million, up 5.2%

Aug 12 Lem Holding SA : * Says Q1 2014/2015 sales of CHF 65.0 million, an EBIT of CHF 13.5 million and

net profit of CHF 10.7 million * Says compared to Q1 of 2013/14, sales increased by 5.2% in Q1 * Says net profit for Q1 decreased by 14.2% * Says Q1 bookings amounted to CHF 64.7 million, an increase of 2.0% (yearago:

CHF 63.5 million) * Says Q1 the book-to-bill ratio stabilized at 1.00 (year ago: 1.04) * Source text - bit.ly/1swUR2A