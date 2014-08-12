BRIEF-Lem Holding says Q1 sales of CHF 65.0 million, up 5.2%

Miners, oil drag European shares to 2-week low; volatility jumps
* Miners, oil stocks biggest fallers (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
Aug 12 Lem Holding SA : * Says Q1 2014/2015 sales of CHF 65.0 million, an EBIT of CHF 13.5 million and
net profit of CHF 10.7 million * Says compared to Q1 of 2013/14, sales increased by 5.2% in Q1 * Says net profit for Q1 decreased by 14.2% * Says Q1 bookings amounted to CHF 64.7 million, an increase of 2.0% (yearago:
CHF 63.5 million) * Says Q1 the book-to-bill ratio stabilized at 1.00 (year ago: 1.04) * Source text - bit.ly/1swUR2A * Further company coverage
ZURICH, April 18 The Swiss government on Tuesday played down Switzerland's reappearance on a U.S. Treasury watch list of potential currency manipulators, saying the status would have no immediate consequences.
ZURICH, April 18 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) is still advising Credit Suisse investors to vote against proposed bonuses for top management and pay for the board of directors, even after the bank cut top-level bonuses by 40 percent.