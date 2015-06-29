Australia's Lend Lease launches A$2 bln fund for Sydney office tower

SYDNEY, June 29 Australian property group Lend
Lease said on Monday it had launched a A$2 billion
($1.53 billion) fund to invest in an upcoming sprawling office
tower development in Sydney's Darling Harbour.
The open-ended wholesale fund will fully acquire Tower-1 of
Barangaroo South with A$1.4 billion of equity commitments from
capital partners including Qatar Investment Authority and A$600
million of debt financing.
Lend Lease and Qatar Investment Authority will each provide
37.5 percent of the equity, while Lend Lease-managed Australian
Prime Property Fund Commercial will put up another 25 percent.
The developer has recently signed leasing arrangements with
Marsh & McLennan Companies and Servcorp to
occupy the tower, it said in a statement on Monday.
Almost two-thirds of the towers, currently under
construction, have already been pre-leased. Tower-1 will be
completed in the financial year ending June 2017, while towers 2
and 3 will be completed in FY16, it added.
($1 = 1.3079 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Anand Basu)