Insurer, buyout firm want to buy Lender Processing Services -WSJ

May 22 Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners are in advanced talks to acquire mortgage service provider Lender Processing Services Inc for about $2.9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The buyers would pay with a mix of cash and Fidelity National Financial stock, the paper said.

The deal would value Lender Processing Services shares around $33, the business daily said, quoting sources.

A deal could be announced as soon as early next week, it said.

If the deal is completed, Lender Processing Services would become a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, it said.

Fidelity National, Lender Processing Services and Thomas H. Lee were not immediately available for comment.