UPDATE 7-LendingClub says ex-CEO took loans to boost volumes

(Adds details from shareholder meeting, letter to investors)
By Michael Erman and Heather Somerville
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 LendingClub Corp
said on Tuesday that its founder and former chief
executive, Renaud Laplanche, borrowed from the online lender to
inflate the company's volumes, the latest revelation from an
internal probe of the firm's business practices.
LendingClub launched the review earlier this year over
unrelated loan irregularities that prompted the departure of
Laplanche in May, sending shock waves through an industry
already strained by faltering investor appetite for loans,
increasing defaults and the possibility of heightened
regulation.
The company said on Tuesday that it had uncovered new
information, including that Laplanche and three of his family
members took out loans from LendingClub in December 2009, just
months before the company announced a major capital raising from
outside investors. Loan volumes are a key metric for investors
to determine online lenders' value.
A spokesman for Laplanche declined to comment.
The scandal has hammered investor demand for LendingClub's
loans, with volumes in the second quarter down by roughly a
third from the previous quarter. LendingClub announced it was
cutting its workforce by 12 percent, or 179 jobs, on Tuesday.
The company also said that interim CEO Scott Sanborn would
replace Laplanche at the helm. Hans Morris, who had been interim
executive chairman, will take the role of chairman.
Sanborn, speaking at the company's annual shareholder
meeting, said LendingClub has "been approached over the last
several weeks by a variety of parties willing to invest
significant capital on the platform," but has been reluctant to
do any of the deals, which he said were not in the best interest
of shareholders.
Shares of LendingClub, which are down more than 35 percent
since Laplanche's departure, closed 7.2 percent higher at $4.61.
The company's December 2014 IPO priced at $15. At its peak, it
was valued at more than $9 billion compared with $1.64 billion
currently.
"I think you can be pretty certain that the board has put in
controls so nothing like this will happen again," said Todd
Baker, managing principal at Broadmoor Consulting and senior
fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and
Government at the Harvard Kennedy School.
Once known as peer-to-peer lenders because they were
originally set up to connect borrowers with savers looking to
invest their cash, online lenders are now largely funded by
institutional and other large investors who buy the loans.
QUESTIONABLE PRACTICES
Before Laplanche's departure, LendingClub was considered by
many investors and analysts the industry's standard bearer. But
revelations of questionable practices have drawn scrutiny from
investors and regulators.
LendingClub said on Tuesday that it had also uncovered that
investment funds managed by a subsidiary of the company did not
follow accounting standards when valuing loans. It will
reimburse $800,000 to affected investors.
LendingClub has put restrictions on investors' ability to
redeem money from one of the funds, according to a letter to
investors seen by Reuters. Lending Club said in the letter that
investors in the Broad Based Consumer Credit (Q) Fund have asked
to redeem $442 million, or 58 percent of the fund, which buys
the lender's consumer loans.
The same internal review had found that Laplanche and his
family had taken out 32 loans on the platform in the second half
of December 2009 to boost the company's reported volumes for the
month.
The loans totaled around $722,800, nearly 1 percent of
LendingClub's total volume in the fourth quarter of 2009. All
the loans have been repaid, the company said.
LendingClub raised $24.5 million from investors including
Foundation Capital, Morgenthaler Ventures, Norwest Venture
Partners and Canaan Partners in April 2010.
Executives at Norwest and Canaan currently hold seats on
LendingClub's board. Canaan, Foundation and Norwest are still
among the company's largest shareholders.
Norwest and Canvas Ventures, which spun out of Morgenthaler,
declined to comment. Representatives of Canaan and Foundation
were not immediately available to comment.
LendingClub said in a filing it is confident there are no
other situations where Laplanche inappropriately originated
loans in his or his family's name after December 2009.
When it announced Laplanche had left in May, LendingClub
said an internal probe had found that employees had falsified
documentation when selling $22 million of loans to an investor.
LendingClub also said then that Laplanche had not disclosed
his stake in a fund in which the company later made an
investment.
While Laplanche did not comment on LendingClub's latest
allegations, he has previously said that "events occurred on my
watch where we failed to meet our high standards." He said he
accepted that the board was acting in good faith in asking for
his resignation.
The U.S. Justice Department has launched a probe into
LendingClub and the events leading up to Laplanche's departure.
Several shareholders are also suing the company.
(Additional reporting by Joy Wiltermuth in New York and Richa
Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)