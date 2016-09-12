LendingClub appoints Thomas Casey CFO

Sept 12 Online lending platform operator
LendingClub Corp said it appointed Thomas Casey as chief
financial officer to replace Carrie Dolan, who resigned last
month.
Dolan's departure was the first high-profile exit since
Renaud Laplanche, the company's founder, resigned as chief
executive on May 9.
LendingClub, once considered the industry's standard bearer,
has been plagued by revelations of questionable practices, a
U.S. Department of Justice investigation, the departure of loan
investors and layoffs of 179 employees.
Last month, the company reported its biggest quarterly loss
in a year as it struggles to bring banks back to its platform
following the departure of its chief executive and a scandal
involving altered loan documents.
Casey, whose appointment is effective Sept. 19, was most
recently the chief financial officer at Acelity, an advanced
wound care and regenerative medicine company.
Bradley Coleman, who was appointed interim CFO following
Dolan's resignation, will remain principal accounting officer
and corporate controller, the company said on Monday.
The company's shares were flat in extended trading. They had
lost nearly half their value this year.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)