UPDATE 1-LendingClub taps Jefferies to seek loan funding -sources

(Adds Blackrock pulling out of the market last year)
By Olivia Oran and Greg Roumeliotis
May 20 LendingClub Corp has hired
investment bank Jefferies LLC to help it find investors for loan
funding, people familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the
U.S. online lender seeks to replenish investments after a probe
over the sale of some of its loans.
A number of LendingClub's largest investors have halted
purchases of its loans, the company said in a quarterly filing
this week, after an internal company probe found it had
falsified documentation when selling a $22 million package of
loans to an investor, which sources have said is Jefferies.
Since then, LendingClub has tapped Jefferies to reach out to
new potential investors to sell loans directly, including
alternative asset managers such as Apollo Global Management LLC
, Fortress Investment Group LLC and J.C. Flowers
& Co, the people said this week.
It was not clear which investors will participate in the
latest effort. Apollo, Fortress and J.C. Flowers declined to
comment. Jefferies also declined to comment.
U.S. bank Citigroup told U.S. regulators last week
that it had rebuffed a request from Jefferies to support
LendingClub, according to a May 12 memo seen by IFR, a member of
the Thomson Reuters group. Citigroup declined to comment.
In a statement, LendingClub said it had been approached by a
number of existing and potential new investors about large
purchases of loans.
"We respect and understand our partners' needs to conduct
due diligence, are engaged in constant, productive discussions,
and are encouraged by the progress," the company said.
"These are complex discussions that by their nature will
take some time to complete. Meanwhile, our platform continues to
operate with existing investors and more returning each day."
It is likely that investors who do agree to participate will
demand a discount for buying the loans, some sources said.
Investors who buy large quantities of loans will be offered
warrants that give them shares in LendingClub, some of the
people said.
LendingClub is not currently seeking to raise any equity or
debt financing, sources said. The sources asked not to be
identified because the matter is confidential.
LendingClub has $900 million in cash and a $120 million line
of credit, the company said.
THE PENDULUM HAS SWUNG
Hailed as a "fintech" rival to traditional banks in the wake
of the financial crisis, peer-to-peer lenders like LendingClub
enjoyed rapid loan growth and attracted plenty of investor
dollars through their promise to provide quick and cheap
unsecured personal loans online.
LendingClub, the first peer-to-peer or marketplace lender to
go public in late 2014 with a market value of $9 billion, was
the biggest name in the sector. Founder and CEO Renauld
Laplanche was its public face.
Laplanche resigned after the internal probe into
documentation backing $22 million of loans. He declined to
comment for this story.
Shares in the San Francisco-based company have dropped 45
percent since his departure, leaving it with a market value of
$1.4 billion.
The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation
into the events leading up to Laplanche's departure and the New
York state's financial regulator is investigating the business
practices of LendingClub, including the interest rates it
charges consumers and its relationships with banks.
Even before the current controversy, institutional
investors, which account for the bulk of the industry's funding,
had pared investments in loans from such marketplace lenders.
Blackrock, the world's largest money manager, turned its
back on the sector in August because it was unhappy with the
disclosures it was getting on loans from Prosper, the No 2
player after Lending Club, a source familiar with the situation
said.
Blackrock also felt that the returns from the loans were not
as attractive as more established asset classes, the source
said.
In a statement Prosper said it continued to give its loan
buyers the same level of information at the time of loan
purchase as it always has done.
"We've also enhanced our data services to provide more
loan-level transparency for Prosper investors," Prosper said.
A Federal Reserve interest rate rise in December sparked
concern about how peer-to-peer lenders would cope with rising
default rates. These companies have yet to be tested through a
full credit cycle.
Some investors also were spooked by the revelation that
Prosper, the No 2 marketplace lender, had made a $28,500 loan to
one of the people involved in a mass shooting in San Bernardino
last year.
Some platforms have looked in new directions to raise
funding. Student and personal loan platform SoFi and near-prime
lender Avant both launched funds to invest in their own loans.
"It was a sellers' market, two years ago. And these
platforms had significant power to dictate selling terms," said
Jon Barlow, a board member of P2P commercial mortgage startup
Money360 and former CEO of Eaglewood Capital Management, one of
the first institutional firms to securitize Lending Club loans.
"The pendulum, I think, will shift back to the buyer."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran, Joy Wiltermuth and Greg Roumeliotis
in New York; additional reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Mike
Erman; Editing by Carmel Crimmins and David Gregorio)