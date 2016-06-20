Chinese billionaire Tianqiao Chen raises stake in LendingClub

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Chinese billionaire Tianqiao Chen raised his stake in online lending platform LendingClub Corp to 15.13 percent from 11.7 percent, which was earlier reported on May 11.
LendingClub, whose stock has more than halved this year, is by far the largest U.S. marketplace lender, which sell their consumer and small-business loans on to investors. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group