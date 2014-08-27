版本:
LendingClub files for IPO

Aug 27 LendingClub Corp, the world's largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Citigroup are the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/YXvvhV)

The company did not disclose the number of shares it planned to offer or their expected price. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Jennings)
