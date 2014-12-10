Online peer-to-peer banker LendingClub's IPO priced at $15/shr

Dec 10 The initial public offering of
LendingClub Corp, the world's largest online marketplace
directly connecting borrowers and investors, was priced at $15
per share, above its expected price range of $12-$14,
underwriters said.
The IPO raised about $865.5 million from selling 57.7
million shares, valuing the company at about $5.4 billion.
LendingClub sold 50 million shares, while selling
stockholders offered the rest.
The company's shareholders include Norwest Venture Partners,
Foundation Capital LP, Morgenthaler Venture Partners and Canaan
LP.
Peer-to-peer lending lets investors lend directly to
individuals and businesses and uses low-cost online platforms to
reduce the difference between low return on deposits and high
interest rates for consumer credit.
LendingClub reported net loss of $23.9 million for the nine
months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $4.4 million, a
year earlier. Revenue more than doubled to $143 million.
The stock is expected to start trading on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
The company plans to use the proceeds from the IPO for
repayment of debt and general corporate purpose.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup and Credit
Suisse were the lead underwriters.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joyjeet Das)