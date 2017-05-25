LendingClub, ex-CEO must face U.S. shareholder litigation -ruling

May 25 A federal judge on Thursday rejected
efforts by LendingClub Corp and former Chief Executive
Officer Renaud Laplanche to dismiss shareholder litigation
accusing them of concealing material weaknesses in the online
lender's ability to monitor its operations.
The decision by U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San
Francisco lets shareholders pursue most of their claims over the
contents of LendingClub's registration statement for its
December 2014 initial public offering.
Shareholders said LendingClub misled them into thinking its
internal controls were strong enough to stop questionable
practices, and that the company's market value plunged several
billion dollars as the truth became known.
A spokeswoman for the San Francisco-based company declined
to comment. Lawyers for Laplanche did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Laplanche left LendingClub last May after an internal probe
found that employees had falsified documentation when selling
$22 million of loans to an investor.
The next month, LendingClub said Laplanche and family
members had taken out loans from the company in December 2009,
enabling it to boost loan volumes, one measure of its value, not
long before a major capital raise.
LendingClub specializes in matching borrowers with
institutional lenders, and has since Laplanche's departure made
large investments to improve technology and underwriting, as
well as to regain investors' trust.
But Alsup said it was "difficult" for Laplanche to avoid the
"strong inference" that he intended, before his departure, to
mislead investors about LendingClub's controls.
"He had engaged in self-dealing to inflate loan-origination
numbers and he had inflated the assets of subsidiaries of
LendingClub before the IPO--both issues involving financial
reporting," Alsup wrote.
"No competing inference is more reasonable than concluding
that CEO Laplanche knew that some material weaknesses in
internal controls over financial reporting persisted," he added.
The lead plaintiff in the litigation is the Water and Power
Employees' Retirement, Disability and Death Plan of the City of
Los Angeles. Its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Laplanche's new online lending company, Upgrade, has raised
$60 million in equity and convertible notes from a large group
of U.S. investors, the startup said last month.
The case is In re: LendingClub Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, Nos. 16-02627,
16-02670, 16-03072.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in Chicago; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)