Lending Club to cut lending to riskier borrowers, raise rates

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals provides further details on CTP-656 development in U.S. and Europe
NEW YORK, June 7 Lending Club Corp said on Tuesday that it was cutting back loans to riskier borrowers and raising interest rates to boost the attractiveness of its loans to investors.
The online lender is contending with the recent resignation of its founder and chief executive as well as weakening investor appetite for its loans.
The company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission it expects its standard loan volume to decrease by around 5 percent due to tightened credit criteria for borrowers. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* PetroShale Inc - current working interest production is approximately 4,000 boe/d, compared to an average of 1,540 boe/d in Q3 of 2016
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May said her plans for Britain's exit from the European Union mean that it could no longer remain in the single market but she would seek a deal that would take in some aspects of membership.