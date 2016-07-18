MOVES-LendingClub hires BlackRock veteran Patrick Dunne

BRIEF-Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio at 490 bln rupees
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion
July 18 Embattled online lender LendingClub Corp said it appointed BlackRock Inc veteran Patrick Dunne its chief capital officer.
Dunne, who was most recently the head of BlackRock's iShares Global Markets and Investments business, has 25 years of industry experience.
LendingClub's founder Renaud Laplanche resigned as chief executive in May after an internal probe found that the company had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of loans that the investor did not want. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results