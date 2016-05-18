N.Y. regulator subpoenas LendingClub over interest rates, fees-source

May 18 New York state's financial regulator
subpoenaed Lending Club Corp on Wednesday over its
business practices related to interest rates and fees charged to
New Yorkers, a person familiar with the matter said.
The move by the New York Department of Financial Services
follows the opening of a U.S. Department of Justice
investigation of Lending Club, whose chief executive, Renaud
Laplanche, was forced out last week after an internal probe
found the company had falsified documentation when selling a
package of loans.
A Lending Club spokesperson could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)