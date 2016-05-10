LendingClub says to delay filing Q1 report

May 10 LendingClub Corp said on Tuesday it would not be able to file its first-quarter report in time, primarily due to the resignation of its chief executive.

Renaud Laplanche, founder and CEO of the online lender, resigned on May 6 after an internal probe found that the company had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of loans that the investor did not want.

The company, which is by far the largest of the so-called marketplace lenders, plans to file the report on or prior to May 16, it said in a regulatory filing.

LendingClub's shares have lost 42.3 percent of their value since May 9, when the company announced the CEO's resignation. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)