LendingClub posts second straight loss as costs rise, loans fall

Nov 7 Online lending platform operator
LendingClub Corp reported its second straight quarterly
loss, largely due to increased incentives and higher operating
costs.
LendingClub, which matches borrowers and lenders via an
online marketplace, also said the National Bank of Canada
had approved an investment of $1.3 billion in its
platform over the next 12 months.
The company reported a net loss of $36.5 million, or 9 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a
profit of $1 million, or nil cents per share, a year earlier.
Loan originations, a key metric indicating the volume of
loans processed, fell 11.8 percent to $1.97 billion.
LendingClub said previously it had raised interest rates for
some of its loans and tightened its credit policy that would
result in certain high-risk borrowers being denied loans.
The company said operating revenue fell 2.2 percent to
$112.6 million.
