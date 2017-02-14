版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 15日 星期三 05:13 BJT

LendingClub posts third straight quarterly loss

Feb 14 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its third straight quarterly loss, largely due to higher costs.

The company reported a net loss of $32.27 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, compared with a profit of $4.57 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Total net operating revenue fell 3.9 percent to $129.20 million.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐