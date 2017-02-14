LendingClub posts third straight quarterly loss

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources announces completion of revised repurchase offer
* Mandalay Resources - gold exchange revised repurchase offer, consent solicitation in respect of U.S.$60 million principal amount 5.875% secured exchangeable bonds due 2019
Feb 14 Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its third straight quarterly loss, largely due to higher costs.
The company reported a net loss of $32.27 million, or 8 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31, compared with a profit of $4.57 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Total net operating revenue fell 3.9 percent to $129.20 million.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Patient Home Monitoring releases second quarter financials; posts increase in quarterly revenues, gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, reports positive net profit for the quarter
* Favours growth through acquisition, not greenfield investment (Adds quotes, detail, CHAM dateline)