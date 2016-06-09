版本:
中国
2016年 6月 9日

CORRECTED-Lending Club website goes down, cites data center outage

(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to fraud admission)

By Heather Somerville

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 The website for LendingClub Corp, the online lending company which recently said an internal probe found it had falsified documentation when selling loans to an investor, went down Wednesday afternoon.

The company tweeted at about 4 p.m. Pacific time (2300 GMT)that it was "working to resolve a data center outage" and would be "back up and running soon." Lending Club representatives did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Heather Somerville in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

