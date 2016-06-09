CORRECTED-Lending Club website goes down, cites data center outage

(Corrects first paragraph to remove reference to fraud
admission)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 The website for
LendingClub Corp, the online lending company which
recently said an internal probe found it had falsified
documentation when selling loans to an investor, went down
Wednesday afternoon.
The company tweeted at about 4 p.m. Pacific time (2300
GMT)that it was "working to resolve a data center outage" and
would be "back up and running soon." Lending Club
representatives did not respond to a request for comment.
