UPDATE 1-Lending Club website goes offline temporarily, cites data center outage

(Adds company context, website back online)

By Heather Somerville

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 The website for Lending Club Corp went down temporarily Wednesday afternoon, adding to headaches at the online lending firm which said in May an internal probe found it had falsified documentation when selling loans to an investor.

The company tweeted at about 4 p.m. Pacific time (2300 GMT)that it was "working to resolve a data center outage" and would be "back up and running soon". The website was back up before 7 p.m. Pacific time.

A Lending Club representative declined to comment.

Lending Club's former chief executive Renaud Laplanche, one of the highest-profile names in the fledgling online lending industry, left the company in May after the internal investigation.

Reuters reported Tuesday that Laplanche, who declined to comment on his future plans, had been speaking to private equity firms and banks about financing a potential buyout of the online lender.

(Reporting by Heather Somerville in SAN FRANCISCO; Additional reporting by Olivia Oran in NEW YORK; Editing by Leslie Adler and Kenneth Maxwell)