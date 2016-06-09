UPDATE 1-Lending Club website goes offline temporarily, cites data center outage

(Adds company context, website back online)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 The website for Lending
Club Corp went down temporarily Wednesday afternoon,
adding to headaches at the online lending firm which said in May
an internal probe found it had falsified documentation when
selling loans to an investor.
The company tweeted at about 4 p.m. Pacific time (2300
GMT)that it was "working to resolve a data center outage" and
would be "back up and running soon". The website was back up
before 7 p.m. Pacific time.
A Lending Club representative declined to comment.
Lending Club's former chief executive Renaud Laplanche, one
of the highest-profile names in the fledgling online lending
industry, left the company in May after the internal
investigation.
Reuters reported Tuesday that Laplanche, who declined to
comment on his future plans, had been speaking to private equity
firms and banks about financing a potential buyout of the online
lender.
