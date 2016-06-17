MOVES-LendInvest names former OneSavings Bank exec as senior adviser

June 17 LendInvest, a UK-based online lender for short-term property finance, former OneSavings Bank Plc executive chairman, Stephan Wilcke, as a senior adviser.

Wilcke is the first member of LendInvest's newly formed advisory board and will be responsible for advice on strategy to extend into the broader mortgage market.

Wilcke is also currently a commissioner of the Jersey Financial Services Commission, and chairman of Amigo Loans. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)