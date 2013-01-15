版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 15日 星期二

BRIEF-Lennar down in premarket after Q4 earnings

NEW YORK Jan 15 Lennar Corp : * Down 1.5 percent to $40.40 in premarket after Q4 earnings

