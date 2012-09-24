BRIEF-Lennar up 4.7 percent in premarket after results

BRIEF-Google says Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe to launch RCS messaging powered by Jibe RCS cloud- blog
* Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe to launch RCS messaging powered by Jibe RCS cloud from Google- blog
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Lennar Corp : * Shares rise 4.7 percent in premarket after results
* Orange, Deutsche Telekom, and Globe to launch RCS messaging powered by Jibe RCS cloud from Google- blog
* "Tens" of funds positions may move to EU post-Brexit (Adds detail, CEO comments, analyst, share price)
* Bonus pool up 5 percent (Recasts, adds shares, Indonesia loss)