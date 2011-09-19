UPDATE 3-Lennar sees strong Q4 as new home orders jump

* Q3 EPS $0.11 vs est $0.10

* New orders up 11 pct

* Share rise as much as 5 pct (Adds outlook, details and analysts comments; updates share movement)

By Fareha Khan

Sept 19 Homebuilder Lennar Corp forecast a strong fourth quarter, suggesting the U.S. housing market is finally showing signs of coming out of a long slump, sending its shares up 5 percent.

The third-largest U.S. builder, which also posted a market-beating third-quarter profit helped by a 3 percent rise in average sales price of home deliveries, said new orders jumped 11 percent.

Orders are a leading indicator for builders who do not book revenue until they close on a house.

"We have seen demand for home purchases slowly return to the marketplace, driven by low home prices and all-time low interest rates," Chief Executive Stuart Miller said.

Last month, UBS said the slump in the new home market has reached its nadir and there are unlikely to be further declines in sales and pricing over the second-half of the year.

Graphic on U.S. homebuilder sentiment: r.reuters.com/mad83s

U.S. home prices edged up for the fourth month in a row in July, while the yearly rate of decline moderated.

The rise in rental rates in many markets was also driving people to consider home ownership, the company said on a conference call with analysts.

"This is a company that even in a very, very slow environment is managing to make some money," MKM Partners analyst Megan McGrath told Reuters.

This was the sixth straight quarterly profit for Lennar, which competes with KB Home and Toll Brothers .

In August, Toll Brothers reported tepid quarterly order growth and a rise in cancellations and warned that stock market volatility and economic uncertainty continue to weigh on homebuyer confidence.

LOW EXPECTATIONS

June-August net income attributable for Lennar fell to $20.7 million, or 11 cents a share, while revenue fell slightly to $820.2 million.

Investors had very low expectations from the company, considering the slow housing environment, MKM Partners McGrath said, adding, "I think the (earnings) expectation was probably for a miss."

Lennar saw revenue at its distressed land operation, Rialto Investments, rise to $42 million, compared with $38 million last year. The company is one of the few to start such an operation, which buys distressed loans and securities portfolios.

"While some investors may view the business as a double bet on a housing recovery, we believe Rialto acts as a natural hedge against a potentially weaker new home market into 2011/2012," CRT Capital Group analyst Michael Kim said.

The consistent stream of recurring interest income from the loan portfolios will allow Lennar to outperform peers on profitability, Kim added.

Shares of Miami-based company were up 4 percent at $14.33 in afternoon trade, having touched a high of $14.48.

The Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index was down 1.32 percent, while the broader S&P 500 was down 2 percent. (Reporting by Fareha Khan and Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)