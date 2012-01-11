UPDATE 3-Lennar orders jump, says housing market stabilizing

* CEO says U.S. housing market at or near bottom
* Q4 orders up 20 pct
* Q4 profit down 5 pct on distressed land investment group
* Shares up 9 pct to 3-1/2 yr high, boosts other
homebuilders
By A. Ananthalakshmi
Jan 11 Lennar Corp, the
third-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a third straight
quarter of order growth and said the housing market is bottoming
out after a prolonged downturn.
Shares of the company jumped 9 percent to a three-and-a-half
year high of $22.52 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
They pared some gains and were trading up 7 percent at
$22.22. About 1.2 million shares changed hands, more than their
daily average volume.
Stocks of other homebuilders, such as KB Homes,
PulteGroup and DR Horton, were also up.
The S&P homebuilding sub-industry index was up 5
percent, while the broader market was down slightly.
"As I look ahead to 2012, I am cautiously optimistic that we
are seeing a real bottom form, and we will begin to see signs of
recovery," Lennar CEO Stuart Miller said on a conference call.
Lennar said high rental rates were driving customers to buy
new homes, and low home prices and low interest rates were
helping.
The company was experiencing more traffic in its welcome
home centers and customers were opting to buy new homes as
rising rental rates bite, Miller said.
The meltdown in the U.S. housing market triggered the
2007-09 recession, but home building has grown in the last two
quarters and housing starts and building permits jumped to a
1-1/2 high in November.
Miami-based Lennar, the largest U.S. homebuilder behind D.R.
Horton and PulteGroup Inc, reported a 20 percent jump in new
home orders for the September-November period and said the
market was beginning to stabilize.
Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book
revenue until they close on a house.
In December, KB Homes, the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder,
said orders jumped 38 percent, with the greatest increases in
higher-priced West Coast markets.
Lennar CEO Miller said some housing markets were
experiencing a fundamental change as foreclosure inventories
have been absorbed.
Lennar's fourth-quarter net income was $30.3 million, or 16
cents a share, down from $32.0 million, or 17 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $952.7 million. Backlog was up 35
percent at the end of the quarter.
The homebuilder's profit was hurt by its Rialto Investments
segment, which focuses on distressed real estate asset
investments and asset management. The company is one of the few
to start a distressed land operation.