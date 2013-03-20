Lennar profit surges on higher home sales

BRIEF-Elevate Credit prices IPO of 12.4 mln shares at $6.50/shr
* Elevate Credit Inc prices initial public offering of 12.4 million shares at $6.50 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2o68PM0 Further company coverage:
March 20 Homebuilder Lennar Corp's quarterly profit jumped nearly three-fold as home sale closings rose 28 percent.
Net income rose to $57.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $15 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
New orders rose 34 percent to 4,055 homes.
* Hyatt Hotels Corp - CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian's 2016 total compensation was $10.7 million versus $7.1 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon - http://bit.ly/2nfBvnb Further company coverage:
* Matador Resources Co - "at this time company is unaware of any basis for recent reports that company may be a potential takeover target" Source text for - http://bit.ly/2oEEaqN Further company coverage: