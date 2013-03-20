版本:
Lennar profit surges on higher home sales

March 20 Homebuilder Lennar Corp's quarterly profit jumped nearly three-fold as home sale closings rose 28 percent.

Net income rose to $57.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $15 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

New orders rose 34 percent to 4,055 homes.

