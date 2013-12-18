Lennar profit jumps 32 pct, new home orders rise

Dec 18 Lennar Corp, the No.3 U.S. homebuilder, reported a 32 percent jump in quarterly profit and said orders rose 13 percent.

Net income attributable to Lennar rose to $164.1 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30 from $124.3 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped 42 percent to $1.92 billion while orders rose to 4,498 homes.