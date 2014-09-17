版本:
Lennar profit rises 47 pct on higher home sales

Sept 17 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, reported a 47 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said orders rose 23 percent.

Net income attributable to Lennar rose to $177.8 million for the third quarter ended Aug. 31, or 78 cents per share, from $120.7 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 26 percent to $2.01 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
