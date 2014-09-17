UPDATE 1-Lennar posts higher-than-expected profit as home sales rebound

(Adds details, background, CEO comment, shares)

Sept 17 Lennar Corp, the second largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, and its shares rose about 6 percent in premarket trading.

The company also said orders, a key indicator of future revenue for home builders, jumped 23 percent in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, rebounding from an 8 percent growth in the previous quarter.

That was Lennar's first single-digit increase in three years, largely due to weak demand in the spring selling season, typically the strongest period for U.S. homebuilders.

The weakness forced No. 1 homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc to offer discounts in its quarter ended June 30 to boost sales.

After a two-month slide, U.S. housing starts surged 15.7 percent to an eight-month high in July, suggesting the nation's housing market recovery was back on track, according to the U.S. Commerce Department. (reut.rs/1rTZnEe)

"This recovery has been driven by years of production deficit that has limited supply while demand has come back to the market," Lennar's Chief Executive Stuart Miller said on Wednesday.

The company said average selling price rose 15 percent to $332,000 in the quarter. Gross margins on home sales improved to 25.2 percent from 24.9 percent a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Lennar rose 47 percent to $177.8 million.

That equated to 78 cents per share, well above the 67 cents analysts' on average were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 26 percent to $2.01 billion.

Lennar's shares rose to $41.39 in premarket trading. Up to Tuesday's close, they had fallen 1.09 percent this year, compared with a 4 percent fall in the Dow Jones Home Construction Index. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Savio D'Souza)