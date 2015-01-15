Lennar profit rises 50 pct on higher home sales

Jan 15 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said orders rose 22 percent.

Net income attributable to Lennar rose to $245.3 million for the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, or $1.07 per share, from $164.1 million, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose about 35 percent to $2.58 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)