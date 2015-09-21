Lennar profit rises 26 pct on higher home sales

Sept 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes at higher prices, and said orders rose 10.3 percent.

The net income attributable to Lennar rose to $223.3 million, or 96 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $177.8 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 24 percent to $2.49 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)