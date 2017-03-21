Lennar revenue jumps 17.2 pct

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
* Kearny financial corp. Announces authorization for second stock repurchase plan and declares quarterly cash dividend
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
Net income attributable to Lennar shareholders fell to $130.8 million, or 56 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 28 from $144.1 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $2.34 billion from $1.99 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results