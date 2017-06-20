CORRECTED-Lennar's quarterly revenue rises 18.8 pct on higher home sales

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
(Corrects second graph to say net income "fell", not "rose")
June 20 Lennar Corp, the No. 2 U.S. homebuilder, reported an 18.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it sold more homes at higher prices and orders rose 11.8 percent.
Net income attributable to Lennar fell to $213.6 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter ended May 31, from $218.5 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
The quarter included acquisition-related expenses which impacted Lennar's margins.
Total revenue rose to $3.26 billion from $2.75 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.