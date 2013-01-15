版本:
Lennar profit rises, orders jump 32 pct

Jan 15 Homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and a seventh straight rise in new home orders.

Net income rose to $124.3 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $30.3 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Orders rose 32 percent to 3,983 homes.

