Lennar revenue rises 28 pct on higher home sales

June 26 Lennar Corp, the second-largest
U.S. homebuilder, reported a 28 percent increase in quarterly
revenue as it sold more homes, and said orders rose 8 percent.
Revenue rose to $1.82 billion in the second-quarter ended
May 31 from $1.43 billion a year earlier.
Net income was flat at $137.7 million, or 61 cents per
share.
The company handed over 4,987 homes to owners in the
quarter, an increase of 12 percent.
Orders, a key indicator for home builders, jumped to 6,183
houses.
