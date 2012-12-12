Lennar lines up $1.7 bln from China Development Bank -WSJ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
Dec 11 Home builder Lennar Corp lined up $1.7 billion from state-run China Development Bank for two San Fransisco-based housing projects, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar the deal.
Officials of both the companies are trying to close the deal by year-end to qualify for a tax exemption, the Journal said.
The loan will be used as capital to kick-start the Treasure Island and Hunters Point Shipyard housing projects in San Francisco, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the paper, officials from the Miami-based Lennar, including the head of its San Francisco office Kofi Bonner, traveled to China last week and reached a deal on Friday.
The journal also said that a Chinese contractor was expected to be involved in the project, and the state-run China Railway Construction Corp Ltd was the front-runner to fill that role.
Lennar was not available for comment.
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
* KWG announces closing of previously announced private placement and an increase of the offering by up to $3,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Southwest Airlines-agreement in principle with Teamsters on terms of new contract for co's material specialists; details of agreement not released