Lennar in China Devt Bank talks for $1.7 bln capital - WSJ

BRIEF-American Express card member loans stats for January
* American Express Co - USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Jan end versus 1.1 percent at Dec end
June 26 Lennar Corp, the third-largest U.S. homebuilder, is in talks with China Development Bank about raising $1.7 billion capital, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.
Miami-based Lennar, the largest U.S. homebuilder behind D.R. Horton and PulteGroup Inc, plans to use the capital to kick-start two long-delayed projects - Treasure Island and Hunters Point Shipyard - in San Francisco, the daily said.
The projects would see the two former naval bases turned into large-scale housing developments.
CDB and Lennar have also been in discussions about including China Railway Construction Corp, a state-run contractor, in the development of the projects, the WSJ said.
While it was unclear what CRCC's role would be, it could be an adviser or invest in a local construction company that employs U.S. workers, the business daily said.
CDB declined to comment, while Lennar was not available to comment.
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds details, closing prices)
NEW YORK, Feb 15 J.P. Morgan revised its outlook on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase to May from June following surprisingly strong data on January U.S. retail sales and consumer prices and more hawkish rhetoric from some central bank officials.