New Issue- Lennar Corp sells $350 mln in notes

Oct 19 Lennar Corp on Thursday sold $350 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, UBS, J.P. Morgan, BMO, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LENNAR CORP AMT $350 MLN COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/12/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 4.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL