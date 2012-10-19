版本:
New Issue- Lennar Corp sells $350 mln in notes

Oct 19 Lennar Corp on Thursday sold $350
million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, UBS, J.P. Morgan, BMO, Deutsche Bank and Bank of
America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: LENNAR CORP

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 4.75 PCT    MATURITY    11/15/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/12/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 4.75 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/23/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BB-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL

