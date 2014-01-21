China's Lenovo says in talks about an acquisition

HONG KONG Jan 21 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
said it was in preliminary negotiations with a third
party in relation to a potential acquisition but added that no
material terms have been agreed.
Lenovo, the world's number one manufacturer of PCs, has
resumed discussions to buy International Business Machines
Corp's (IBM) low-end server unit, a source familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
"The company has not entered into any definitive agreement
in relation to the potential acquisition," Chief Executive
Officer Yang Yuanqing said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse
early on Tuesday.
Lenovo said it made the statement in response to reports
regarding a possible acquisition by the company of a certain
computer server business. It gave no further details.
Lenovo and IBM were in discussions to buy the division last
year, but no deal was made as they couldn't agree on a price,
sources have said.