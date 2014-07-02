版本:
Lenovo expects IBM server, Motorola Mobility deals to be completed by year end

HONG KONG, July 2 Proposed purchases by China's Lenovo Group Ltd of IBM Corp's low-end server unit and Google Inc's Motorola Mobility business should be completed by year-end, Lenovo Chief Executive Officer Yang Yuanqing said on Wednesday.

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that the $2.3 billion IBM deal was in limbo while the U.S. government investigated national security issues.

The January announcement for the acquisition came nearly a decade after Lenovo bought IBM's money-losing ThinkPad business for $1.75 billion, which had also faced scrutiny.

Yang was speaking at Lenovo's annual general meeting in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Paul Tait)
