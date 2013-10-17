版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 02:55 BJT

BRIEF-Lenovo signs non-disclosure agreement to look at Blackberry books - WSJ

Oct 17 * Lenovo signs non-disclosure agreement to look at Blackberry books - WSJ
