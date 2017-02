HONG KONG Nov 2 Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's No.2 PC brand, said on Wednesday that its chairman Liu Chuanzi has resigned and Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing has taken over the post.

The changes would come into effect on Nov. 3, Lenovo said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. For a copy of the statement, please click here (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao; Editing by Chris Lewis)