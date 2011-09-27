Lenovo enters $300 mln JV with Taiwan's Compal

HONG KONG, Sept 27 Lenovo , the world's No.3 PC brand, has entered into a $300 million joint venture with contract laptop PC maker Compal to manufacture computers.

Lenovo will own 51 percent of the joint venture company with Compal holding the rest, the PC brand said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)