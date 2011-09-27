Lenovo enters $300 mln JV with Taiwan's Compal

BRIEF-General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
HONG KONG, Sept 27 Lenovo , the world's No.3 PC brand, has entered into a $300 million joint venture with contract laptop PC maker Compal to manufacture computers.
Lenovo will own 51 percent of the joint venture company with Compal holding the rest, the PC brand said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* General Dynamics awarded Navy's command N6 IT support contract
* Companies will retain existing management (Recasts, adds analyst comments)
* Gibraltar Industries sells US bar grating assets as part of previously announced US bar grating exit