UPDATE 1-Lenovo in $300 mln JV with Compal, shares jump

* Lenovo to own 51 pct of JV, Compal the remainder
* Lenovo jumps 8.5 pct, Compal up 6 pct at 1-mth high
* JV is first between PC brand and contract manufacturer
(Adds details)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Argin Chang
HONG KONG/TAIPEI, Sept 27 Lenovo Group Ltd
, the world's No.3 PC brand, has entered into a $300
million venture with contract laptop PC maker Compal Electronics
Inc in eastern China, the companies said, pushing
their shares up sharply.
Lenovo rose as much as 8.5 percent in Hong Kong, while in
Taiwan Compal rose 5.9 percent to a more than one-month high
before pulling back slightly, after the companies announced
their plan to form what analysts said was the first joint
venture between a PC brand and a contract manufacturer.
Lenovo will own 51 percent of joint venture Lienpal (Hefei)
Ltd, with Compal, the world's No.2 contract PC maker, holding
the remainder, the companies said in separate statements.
"The joint venture shows the close relationship between
Lenovo and Compal, but with this venture I think Compal's other
clients such as Dell Inc and Acer Inc will be
concerned," said Daiwa Securities analyst Jenny Shih.
Analysts said that in the short run Compal would benefit
from the agreement, although there could be some long-term
uncertainty over client loyalty.
"There are certain risks in such a cooperation as it could
mean the plant relies only on orders from Lenovo," said KGI
Securities analyst Angela Hsiang. "On the other hand, the deal
will allow Compal to secure production from a key client."
Both companies will invest $100 million initially followed
by an additional $200 million over the subsequent 18 months,
depending on business climate and capacity expansion.
Lienpal would begin full-scale manufacturing of Lenovo
laptop and desktop PCs by the end of 2012, the companies said.
The deal will help secure Lenovo's production as it seeks to
increase its global market share.
In early September, Lenovo Chairman Liu Chuanzi said Lenovo
expected to surpass Dell to become the second-largest seller of
personal computers in the world by the end of the year.
"Lenovo has made a lot of investments lately, including in
Japan and Germany, to capture market share in emerging markets.
The deal with Compal will allow it to secure production lines
and have better control over output," said Bank of China
International analyst Michael Meng.
Lenovo, which ranks behind industry leader Hewlett-Packard
Co and Dell in the global PC sector with a 12.2 percent
market share in the second quarter, bought Germany's Medion AG
in June, in its biggest acquisition since purchasing
International Business Machines Corp's PC unit six years
ago.
Earlier this year, it formed a joint venture with NEC Corp
to sell laptops in Japan.
Compal said in a separate announcement on Tuesday that it
planned to invest $31.8 million in Ascendant Private Equity
Investment as a long-term investment.
(Additional reporting by Huang Yuntao and Clare Jim; Editing by
Chris Lewis)