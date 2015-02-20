版本:
U.S. government urges Lenovo customers to remove Superfish software

BOSTON Feb 20 The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Friday advised Lenovo Group Ltd customers to remove a software program known as "Superfish," which it said the world's No. 1 PC maker started installing on some machines as early as 2010.

The Department of Homeland Security said in an alert released through its National Cyber Awareness System that the software made users vulnerable to a type of cyberattack known as SSL spoofing.

"Systems that came with the software already installed will continue to be vulnerable until corrective actions have been taken," the agency said. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese)
