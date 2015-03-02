Connecticut launches probe into Lenovo use of Superfish software

BOSTON, March 2 Connecticut Attorney General
George Jepsen's office said on Monday it has launched an
investigation into Lenovo Group Ltd's sales of laptops
preloaded with Superfish software, which the U.S. government
last month warned made users vulnerable to cyberattacks.
The office said that Jepsen last week sent letters to
Lenovo, the world's biggest personal computer maker, and
privately held software maker Superfish asking them to provide
information, including contracts and emails that discuss their
partnership.
Representatives for the two companies could not immediately
be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese)