China's Lenovo to partner EMC on storage, server products

HONG KONG Aug 1 Lenovo Group Ltd, the
world's No.2 PC maker, said on Wednesday that it has partnered
with the United States' EMC Corp to develop servers and
storage products, with the alliance allowing EMC to expand its
reach in China.
Both companies were expected to jointly innovate and carry
out research in the server and storage markets, Lenovo said in a
statement.
"The companies have forged an OEM (original equipment
manufacturer) and reseller relationship in which Lenovo will
provide EMC's industry-leading networked storage solutions to
its customers, initially in China and expanding into other
global markets in step with the ongoing development of its
server business," the Chinese PC maker said.