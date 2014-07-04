China approves Lenovo, IBM $2.3 bln server deal

BRIEF-Eiger announces additional phase 2 clinical trial results
* Eiger announces additional phase 2 clinical trial results for lonafarnib at the international liver congress 2017
BEIJING, July 4 The Chinese Ministry of Commerce's anti-monopoly bureau has approved Lenovo Group's proposed $2.3 billion deal to buy IBM Corp's low-end server business.
The deal, announced in January, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, said Lenovo Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing on Wednesday, but still requires U.S. regulatory approval. (Reporting by Paul Carsten)
* Eiger announces additional phase 2 clinical trial results for lonafarnib at the international liver congress 2017
* Atara Bio announces collaboration with Merck to evaluate keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with ATA129 in nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC)
* LME/SHFe arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates throughout, moves dateline from Sydney)