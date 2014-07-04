版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 4日 星期五 14:10 BJT

China approves Lenovo, IBM $2.3 bln server deal

BEIJING, July 4 The Chinese Ministry of Commerce's anti-monopoly bureau has approved Lenovo Group's proposed $2.3 billion deal to buy IBM Corp's low-end server business.

The deal, announced in January, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, said Lenovo Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing on Wednesday, but still requires U.S. regulatory approval. (Reporting by Paul Carsten)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐