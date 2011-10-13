Lenovo says confident of closing PC mkt market gap with HP

HONG KONG Oct 13 Lenovo Group Ltd said on Thursday that it is confident of closing the market share gap with Hewlett-Packard Co in the global personal computer market.

Lenovo Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing told Reuters in an interview in Hong Kong that acquisitions were "a very valuable tool" in its growth strategy.

Hewlett-Packard's personal computer shipments grew 5.3 percent in the third quarter, while China's Lenovo overtook Dell Inc to become the world's No.2 PC maker for the first time, according to data from two research firms. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and Yuntao Huang; Editing by Chris Lewis)